Acapulco looks to jump-start its tourism industry as hurricane recovery enters a new phase

Two people walk under an umbrella on a beach in Acapulco on a rainy day, with storm damaged buildings in the background
A pair of Acapulco residents make their way through the rain after Hurricane John hit the city in September. (Carlos Alberto Carbajal/Cuartoscuro)

The federal government announced this week that it will invest more than 8 billion pesos (US $386 million) over the next several years as Acapulco enters a new phase of recovery after the passage of two hurricanes in the past 16 months.

President Claudia Sheinbaum visited the Pacific Coast resort on Thursday to present details of the recovery plan, called Transforming Acapulco with You. The plan aims to renovate the port city’s infrastructure, revive tourism and rehabilitate the iconic semicircular bay on which Acapulco is located.

Sheinbaum waves to a crowd standing in a cliffside outdoor theater in Acapulco
Sheinbaum introduced the most recent hurricane recovery plan on Thursday afternoon in Acapulco. (Presidencia)

Sheinbaum was joined by several members of her Cabinet including Interior Minister Rosa Icela Rodríguez and Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard, as well as businessmen Carlos Slim (president of Grupo Carso), José Antonio Hernández (president of Mundo Imperial) and Francisco Cervantes (president of the Business Coordinating Council).

The president, who has made seven trips to the beleaguered city since taking office on Oct. 1, 2024, reaffirmed her government’s commitment to the region.

“We can’t come here only when tragedy occurs,” she said. “We must revitalize Acapulco.”

Among the highlights of the plan is the establishment of a new 3,510-hectare district dedicated to tourism that will be developed on the western side of the bay. The district will include parts of Acapulco and neighboring Coyuca, including the Las Playas resort area.

A view of Acapulco bay
The newly designated tourism district will include the peninsula of Las Playas, visible at the upper right. (Visit Mexico)

The federal government, via the agency Fonatur, will assume responsibility for the provision of services (electricity, water and trash collection) as well as the rehabilitation of the infrastructure in the area, while working with the state and local governments to design this new space.

The government has already spent roughly 740 million pesos (US $36 million) to repair roads and highways in Guerrero since the region was battered by Hurricane Otis in October 2023 and Hurricane John in September 2024. It expects to spend a total of 1.9 billion pesos (US $91 million) to repair state roads and federal highways in Guerrero through the end of this year.

Another 173 million pesos (US $8.3 million) has been spent in supplying potable water to 834,000 residents since last October. Future investments of up to 1.8 billion pesos (US $86.6 million) will be set aside to water pipes and treatment plants.

The Sheinbaum administration has also worked to remove trash and debris, refurbished more than 1,500 schools and spent millions to restore electricity to the region’s 50 municipalities.

With reports from La Jornada, El Sol de México and Infobae

