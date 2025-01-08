Activist attacks statue of Israeli prime minister in Mexico City Wax Museum

A masked activist destroyed a statue of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Mexico City’s Wax Museum on Tuesday night.

A video posted on Instagram by @BTSnewsroom, an account that posts news about global politics and movements, shows the pro-Palestine activist covering the statue in red paint — emulating blood — before striking its face with a hammer. The man was carrying the Palestinian flag, which he laid at the foot of the statue.

“With a lot of respect for the Jewish community, [I’m doing this] for Hind Rajab,” the protester said as he vandalized the statue of a “genocidal [State leader].” After making the comments to the camera, the person smashed the sculpture of Netanyahu against the floor.

Hind Rajab was a five-year-old Palestinian girl who was assassinated on Jan. 29, 2024, along with her cousins, aunt and uncle, allegedly by Israel’s Defense Forces. Israel has denied the accusations.

At the end of the video, the perpetrator told the camera: “Long live Palestine. Long live Sudan. Long live Yemen. Long live Puerto Rico. Long live Tigray.”

In a statement, the Israeli Embassy in Mexico condemned the wreckage of the sculpture.

𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒅𝒆𝒏𝒂 𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒆 𝒗𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒂𝒍𝒊𝒔𝒎𝒐 𝒂 𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒕𝒖𝒂 𝒅𝒆𝒍 𝑷𝒓𝒊𝒎𝒆𝒓 𝑴𝒊𝒏𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒐

– Existe una puntual diferencia entre activismo y vandalismo La Embajada de Israel condena enérgicamente el acto de vandalismo perpetrado ayer en el Museo de Cera de la CDMX. pic.twitter.com/Z1GLhXEm4D — Israel in Mexico (@IsraelinMexico) January 8, 2025

“The attack on the statue of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a detestable act that sends a dangerous message of violence, intolerance and hatred that goes beyond any legitimate criticism,” the Embassy wrote. It also urged cultural institutions in Mexico to take action to prevent any further “acts of pure violence.”

Neither the Wax Museum nor Mexican authorities have made an official comment on the incident or confirmed whether they will take any action against the aggressor.

The identity of the activist has not yet been revealed, nor has it been confirmed whether he will face legal charges by the museum for the damage caused.

In recent years, museum activism and the use of artworks as a tool of protest have become increasingly common. In October 2022, environmental activists threw mashed potatoes at a Monet painting in Potsdam’s Barberini Museum, and fossil fuel protesters smeared chocolate cake over the wax figure of King Charles III in London.

This is the first known attack on a statue of the Israeli leader.

With reports from Animal Político and Enlace Judío