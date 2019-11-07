Aeronautical engineering students win NASA competition

Two aeronautical engineering students from the Metropolitan Polytechnic University of Hidalgo (UPMH) won first prize at the International Air and Space Program held by NASA and the binational aerospace company AEXA.

Rafael Legorreta Castañeda and Andrés Romero Badillo were part of a 16-student group that attended the conference and competition at NASA’s U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

A prototype of the material they created will be sent to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2020.

AEXA (Extraordinary Aerospace Applications) was founded in 2012 by engineers who created the program that led to the establishment of the Mexican Space Agency (AEM). Its U.S. branch of the same name is based in Houston, Texas.

AEXA focuses on technological innovation through its International Air and Space Program, which brings together bright middle school, high school and university students from around the world to develop new products and ideas for use in outer space.

This year’s educational program was held from October 27 to November 2.

Aeronautical engineering students from UPMH have attended the program since 2014. Since then, the university has stood out as a leader in innovation, with students taking home first-place trophies every year since 2016.

Source: Milenio (sp)