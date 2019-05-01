News
Africanized bees attack, kill man with 500 stings in Quintana Roo

The victim was cutting firewood in Chetumal

Wednesday, May 1, 2019

A man was attacked and killed yesterday evening by a swarm of Africanized honey bees in Chetumal, Quintana Roo.

The incident took place at around 5:00pm when the victim was cutting firewood and accidentally disturbed a hive, according to witnesses.

The man managed to escape an initial attack but was not so lucky when he returned to the scene to retrieve his cargo trike and tools. The second bee attack proved fatal.

He sustained at least 500 stings.

Two other people were also attacked by the bees, but there was no report on their condition.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and removed the hive.

Source: SIPSE (sp), Turquesa News (sp)

