Agency launches strategy to stop violence against women and girls in Guerrero

The federal government’s women’s rights agency has launched a strategy to prevent violence against women and girls in the Montaña and Costa Chica regions of Guerrero, where forced marriages continue to take place.

Nadine Gasman Zylbermann, head of the National Institute for Women (Inmujeres), presented the strategy Wednesday at an event in Tlapa de Comonfort, a largely indigenous Mixtec municipality in the Montaña region.

State and municipal authorities will collaborate with the federal government on its implementation.

“We want to prevent violence and transform the lives of women and girls. No more forced marriages that cause so much harm,” Gasman said.

She said the new “comprehensive strategy” will guarantee women’s right to equality and access to basic services.

Gasman also said there will be permanent collaboration between federal, state and municipal authorities on women’s issues, and that Guerrero women and United Nations agencies will participate in a process to identify women’s main needs in the areas of health, diet, education, employment and access to natural resources “so that women have full autonomy.”

Guerrero Governor Evelyn Salgado committed to establishing a state system, and municipal systems, to prevent, respond to and punish violence against women.

“We’re going to walk hand in hand with all of you in your communities. To all women who live in the Montaña region and in all regions of Guerrero, we’re going to give you all the support … of this government,” she said.

“The change and transformation [of women’s lives] will occur hand in hand with you.”

Belén Sanz Luque, Mexico representative of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, said the anti-violence strategy seeks to eliminate barriers to women and girls living a life free of violence.

Among the other authorities involved in the implementation of the strategy are the National Commission to Prevent and Eradicate Violence Against Women, the federal Interior Ministry, the National Human Rights Commission and 21 municipal governments in the Montaña and Costa Chica regions.

The Montaña region is particularly notorious for the practice of selling young girls as brides. Many such girls become victims of sexual, physical and psychological abuse perpetrated by their husbands.

