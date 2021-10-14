Aguascalientes painting program will spruce up 5,000 homes

A new community program aims to help owners paint the facades of 5,000 houses across the state of Aguascalientes.

The Contigo Pintamos (We Paint With You) program kicked off in the Pirules neighborhood in Aguascalientes city, where Governor Martín Orozco Sandoval ceremonially handed out 10 vouchers for painting supplies.

The governor said that the simple change could make a real difference in a neighborhood’s social dynamic and that the task contributes to community collaboration and care for the environment because when a neighborhood looks better, the residents take better care of it.

“A decent house always positively influences the development of a home. In #Aguascalientes, we are working so that more families have the conditions necessary to have a better quality of life,” Orozco wrote on social media.

The Social Development Ministry (Sedeso) is coordinating the project and will supply the materials to beneficiaries, who are expected to provide the labor themselves.

