Airbnb brought 5 million travelers to Mexico last year

Airbnb brought five million international travelers to Mexico in 2018, according to a company document.

Based on internal surveys and data analysis, the document also revealed that Airbnb travelers in Mexico had a direct economic impact of US $2.7 billion last year, including money spent directly through the platform as well as on restaurants and other activities.

Across the world, Airbnb travel generated US $100 billion in 2018.

The company said a significant part of the money spent by travelers is connected to recommendations made by hosts. The report notes that 83% of Mexican hosts who were polled said they recommend cafes and restaurants to their guests, while 47% recommend daytrips and 66% recommend cultural activities. Four out of five Mexican hosts received five-star ratings, the highest on the platform.

Mexico saw more Airbnb revenues than any other Latin American country, and was in ninth place on the global ranking, below countries including the United States, France, Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom. Those five countries together accounted for 63.5% of the total economic impact of Airbnb in 2018.

The report also showed a significant increase in Airbnb trips to lesser-known destinations like Moldova, Vanuatu and New Caledonia.

An Airbnb press release stated that hosts keep an average of 97% of the price paid by their guests, but spend around 51% of what they earn on maintaining and paying for their homes.

