Airline’s ‘DNA discounts’ are based on ‘how Mexican’ people are

Aeroméxico has launched a new tongue-in-cheek advertising campaign in which it gives discounts on airfares to United States residents based on how Mexican they are. And DNA tests were used to determine that.

“Mexico’s first destination is America but America’s first destination is not Mexico,” the two-minute ad begins.

“So, we went to a typical American town to ask why they don’t consider Mexico an option to travel to.”

The advertisement then shows several people – ostensibly residents of Wharton, Texas – ruling out any possibility of taking a trip south of the border.

“No way,” one woman responds when asked whether she would consider going to Mexico.

“The idea of going to Mexico is not something that I would foresee,” one man says while another declares: “Let me stay here in peace and let those folks stay on their side of the border.”

Then the ad ponders, “How do we increase USA flights to Mexico if a big part of Americans just don’t like Mexico?”

Having people undergo DNA tests and then offering them discounts on fares corresponding to the percentage of their Mexican heritage, it seems, is the answer.

“The more Mexican they are, the more discount they get,” the ad says.

“Joshua, you are 18% Mexican. So you get 18% off to fly to Mexico,” one Texan is informed.

“You’re 22% Mexican,” another man is told to which he responds, “that’s bullshit!”

But when he is told that he will be given an equivalent discount to fly to Mexico, his demeanor changes and he says: “Oh, come on now! Seriously? Is that for real? So what about if I wanna take my wife?”

According to the ad, 54% of people who underwent DNA tests in four southern U.S. states had Mexican heritage and were consequently given airfare discounts at Aeroméxico travel agencies.

The “DNA discounts” promotion is seen by many as a jab at United States President Donald Trump’s border policies.

“There are no borders within us,” the ad concludes.

Source: Travel Pulse (en), Business Insider (en)