Gang disguised as doctors attempts to rob hospital ATMs

Eight men dressed as doctors attempted to rob the ATM machines at a hospital in the Mexico City borough of Tlalpan, but were forced to flee when their actions set off the security alarm.

The men were wearing fake coats and ID badges from the Ignacio Chávez National Cardiology Institute when they entered the ATM area of the hospital’s emergency room lobby at around 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

After entering without causing suspicion, they began to try to open the bank machines. They managed to open one but it immediately activated the security alarm.

Hospital security officers arrived on the scene upon hearing the alarm and saw the men flee the ATM area and escape in the vehicle in which they had arrived.

Authorities received a 911 call regarding the attempted robbery and police officers were sent to the hospital to secure the area.

Mexico City police said in a statement that the hospital’s head of security told them that he and his partner observed the men enter the facility dressed and identified as doctors.

Investigators are using the city’s C5 security camera system to ascertain the robbers’ getaway route. They established a virtual perimeter to create a model of their possible trajectory.

Authorities had yet to determine the identities of the disguised men as of Wednesday night, but it was confirmed that they had been unable to get away with any of the cash in the bank machines.

Source: El Universal (sp)