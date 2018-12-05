The debut edition of Restival Oaxaca will bring a unique and alternative festival-meets-destination-spa-experience, all revolving around the new year’s celebration to the valley outside Oaxaca city.

Restival is described by organizers as an intimate retreat for only 70 people with a celebration that combines “the best of fest & rest to create a New Year’s experience which (until now) only existed in your dreams.”

The event offers to take people away from crowded parties and exorbitant bar tabs, to stars and mountains, luxury bungalows, a spa, wisdom teachers, a traditional Zapotec sweat lodge and a sensory buffet of creative workshops.

The six-day event takes place on a new “eco-luxe ranch beside a modernist mezcal distillery in the middle of an agave field” outside the city.

Along with internationally acclaimed musicians and DJs the festival also includes four days of “workshops, fire ceremonies and intention setting to get you ready for 2019.”

Other activities will include meeting a family of Zapotec weavers and learning about their indigenous traditions, a visit to the nearby petrified waterfalls of Hierve El Agua, yoga and meditation classes at an ancient temple, cacao ceremonies, mezcal tastings, art exhibitions and a chance to relax in Restival’s spa.

Restival Oaxaca kicks off on December 29 and will conclude on January 3. Tickets for the New Year’s Eve celebration are US $195 per person, while the entire experience ranges in price from $950 to $2,650 per person.

According to information on the Restival website, the event “is a cultural retreat like no other. We bring together world-class wisdom and yoga teachers with indigenous cultures in off-grid eco-luxe properties and cities around the world.”

Mexico News Daily