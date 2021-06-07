American Airlines has announced an expansion of routes between Mexico and United States.

The new routes are a permanent one between Cancún and Los Angeles, and seasonal ones between Mérida and Miami and Hermosillo and Phoenix.

Two recently announced seasonal routes saw their first flights this month. Hermosillo-Dallas/Fort Worth started on June 3, running until September 7, and Mérida-Dallas/Fort Worth took off on Saturday, and will run until August 14.

American Airlines director for Mexico, José María Giraldo, said the expansion will help facilitate onward travel. “Starting these new routes to Dallas Fort Worth, our main connections hub, will connect passengers with more than 180 destinations in the United States and 57 destinations around the world,” he said.

The three new flight routes raise American Airlines’ destinations in Mexico to 27, more than 660 flights per week.

Source: T21 (sp)