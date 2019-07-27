‘I’m no fool,’ AMLO replies to demands for medications, scholarships

Greeted by residents angry over a shortage of medications and missing scholarships for students, President López Obrador yesterday assured residents of Bochil, Chiapas, that he was no fool and that he was aware of the situation.

“We’re going to fulfill all our commitments, that should be made very clear so that you don’t confuse us, we’re not the same as those who are no longer in government,” López Obrador said.

“Don’t think I’m a fool, I notice everything, I’m sharp. We already know [about the situation in Bochil]. You don’t need to tell me . . . Medications are lacking in the medical units, in the healthcare centers, in the hospitals, in the whole country,” he said.

The president also acknowledged that government scholarships haven’t reached primary school and middle school students in the Altos de Chiapas region, where Bochil is located.

“. . . The basic education scholarships are arriving everywhere [but] strangely they haven’t been delivered here. I already know that, I already told you that I’m not sitting on my hands,” López Obrador said.

Continuing on the subject of education, the president took aim at teachers who are often absent from the classroom as a result of attending anti-government protests organized by teachers’ unions.

“There shouldn’t be absenteeism. None of these [working] weeks from Tuesday to Thursday . . . You have to be honest, none of this saying, ‘I’m part of the democratic teachers’ movement but I’m not going to teach.’ You’re not democratic, you’re an irresponsible person,” López Obrador declared.

