Monday, September 2, 2024
HomeMexico City Plus
Mexico City PlusNews

Santa Fe station opens as CDMX-Toluca commuter train nears completion

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Once completed, the train — known as “El Insurgente” — will connect the Metropolitan Area of ​​Toluca in México state with western Mexico City.
Once completed, the train — known as “El Insurgente” — will connect the Metropolitan Area of ​​Toluca in México state with western Mexico City. (Rogelio Morales/Cuartoscuro)

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum inaugurated the Lerma-Santa Fe stretch of the Mexico City-Toluca commuter train on Saturday, 10 years after construction commenced.  

The first leg of the journey, which takes passengers from Zinacantepec to Lerma, México state, began operations in September 2023

The journey between Lerma and Santa Fe is intended to take roughly 20 minutes, compared to the 1.5 hours it can take by car.
The journey between Lerma and Santa Fe is intended to take roughly 20 minutes, compared to the 1.5 hours it can take by car. (Rogelio Morales/Cuartoscuro)

López Obrador, joined by Sheinbaum and México state Governor Delfina Gómez, embarked on a journey from the Zinacantepec station to the Santa Fe station in Mexico City at 4:40 p.m. on Saturday. The inaugural journey took 50 minutes compared to the 1.5 hours it takes by car. 

The Lerma-Santa Fe stretch is the longest segment of the route, spanning 20 kilometers and bringing the total length to 49 out of the planned 57.7 kilometers. The journey between these stations is intended to take roughly 20 minutes at 80 kilometers per hour.

Despite being open to the public, a video shared on social media shows unfinished work at the Santa Fe station.  

When will the CDMX-Toluca train be finished? 

According to López Obrador, the remaining Section 3 of the commuter train, from the Santa Fe station to the Observatorio station will be completed by the end of 2024, under the government of Claudia Sheinbaum. With the Santa Fe station now open, only two stations remain to be completed. 

Once completed, the train known as “El Insurgente,” will connect the Metropolitan Area of ​​Toluca in México state with western Mexico City. It expects to serve 230,000 users per day, spanning a total length of 57.7 kilometers with 7 stations (2 terminals and 5 intermediate terminals).

Where are the train’s stations? 

The El Insurgente is comprised of the following stations. 

Section 1 is limited to the greater Toluca area. It spans 36 kilometers and features four stations: Zinacantepec, Toluca Centro, Metepec and Lerma. 

Section 2 is primarily a 4.6-kilometer tunnel through the Sierra de las Cruces. 

Section 3 is a 17-kilometer stretch running through western Mexico City and stopping at three stations: Santa Fe, Álvaro Obregón and Observatorio, with connections to Mexico City’s Metro, the local Metrobús and its passenger bus terminal.  

How much will it cost to ride the train?

The transportation system announced an inaugural fare of 60 pesos for the Zinacantepec to Santa Fe trip. The regular price will be 90 pesos. 

Fares for the commuter train will depend on users’ starting point and destination. Users can access El Insurgente with the city’s Integrated Mobility Card.  

Why has construction of the train been delayed? 

Construction on the rail line began in 2014 during Enrique Peña Nieto’s administration. While it was initially expected to be finished in 2017, it has been plagued with delays, including deserted tenders, accidents during construction and budget constraints. Community resistance to parts of the track also created setbacks.

The delays have pushed the train’s cost up 241% from 36 billion pesos (US $1.8 billion) to 123 billion (US $6.21 billion). 

With reports from Infobae, La Jornada, El Financiero and Plaza de Armas

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
A night view of the Vicksburg, Mississippi, bridge where seven Mexicans died in a bus accident on Saturday

7 Mexicans killed in Mississippi highway accident

MND Staff - 0
The bus belonging to Autobuses Regiomontanos was en route from Atlanta to Dallas.
The Santiario de la Virgen de los Remedios, in Cholula, Puebla, one area in the MND Where to Live in Mexico 2024 Guide: Puebla, Morelos and Chiapas.

MND Where to Live in Mexico 2024 Guide: Southern Trio

Greg Custer - 0
Otherworldy Chiapas, modern Puebla and capitalino playground Cuernavaca all make an appearance in this week's installment of the Where to Live in Mexico 2024 Guide.
Saint Bakery

20 cravings you didn’t know you had — and where to satisfy them in Mexico City

Monica Belot - 0
In the mood for something delicious but you're not sure how to find it in the capital? Here's where to get your fix and what to order.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC