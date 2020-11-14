Angler lands giant tuna, misses out on tournament prize

An angler from Florida narrowly missed out on a million-dollar prize when he caught a giant tuna off San José del Cabo this week.

Mike Witoshynsky fought the 310-lb. yellowfin for an hour and a half in a “howling wind” and rough seas before landing the fish aboard the Regina 2, owned by Capt. Francisco Javier Castillo.

He caught the fish three days after the conclusion of the Los Cabos Tuna Jackpot, which was offering over US $1 million in cash prizes. The biggest yellowfin weighed in at 210 lbs.

Witoshynsky had been fishing for three days for black marlin when he hooked what Castillo said was the biggest tuna he’d ever caught.

Everyone on the dock along with neighbors and friends got a piece of the fish and the successful fishermen themselves ate machaca and tuna burritos that night.

Source: Pisces Sportfishing (en)