Angry neighbors burn police vehicle that struck two children

Residents of Torreón, Coahuila, set a patrol vehicle on fire after the officer behind the wheel accidentally struck two children on Saturday night during a police chase.

Local officials said the accident occurred while the officers were in pursuit of suspects wanted for motorcycle theft.

The youngsters were riding a bicycle when the police vehicle hit them.

After the incident, angry residents in the neighborhood set fire to the police vehicle. No further damage was done, however, as the officers were able to restore order through dialogue with the enraged citizens.

Torreón Mayor Jorge Zermeño went to the hospital to check on the children, who were admitted for various injuries.

He guaranteed the support of the municipal government, issuing instructions to the municipal secretary and the directors of public security, public health and DIF family services to attend to the children and their families.

Source: El Universal (sp)