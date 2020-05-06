Animal control agency picks up 188 dogs from Puebla streets

The Puebla animal control agency has rescued 188 abandoned dogs from the streets in the city during the coronavirus quarantine.

Animal control agents, who found the dogs in various states and ages, believe that many were abandoned due to fears of the coronavirus.

“There’s no evidence that pets have transmitted the disease, therefore there exists no justification at all to take extreme measures with pets that can affect their wellbeing,” said a member of one of the city’s animal control brigades.

After capture the animals are taken to a refuge in the south of the city where they are given medical care, food, shelter and rehabilitation until they are ready to be put up for adoption.

“People send us reports that they see [dogs] in the street, sometimes they’re the same people feeding them until we arrive,” said the animal control agent.

Puebla’s animal control department made a call to citizens to avoid walking their dogs in public during the quarantine period. It also advised pet owners to make sure they have all the proper vaccine and ownership documentation in case of emergency.

Source: El Universal (sp)