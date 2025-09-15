Monday, September 15, 2025
French soccer international Anthony Martial becomes Liga MX’s latest major signing

MND Staff
By MND Staff
Anthony Martial
Martial joined Monterrey from Athens’ AEK, where he had spent a single season after leaving Manchester United after nine seasons at the iconic club. (Rayados)

French international and former Manchester United midfielder Anthony Martial sent a message to fans of Monterrey Rayados this weekend, after becoming the latest high profile player to join Mexico’s Liga MX.

In a brief video address confirming his signing, Martial, 29, greeted fans in French. “Hello Rayados family, I’m Anthony Martial. I’m very happy to join Monterrey. Let’s go Rayados!” he told the club’s social media channel.

Martial joined Monterrey from Athens’ AEK, where he had spent a single season after leaving Manchester United after nine seasons at the iconic club. Now, he will link up with two time European Champion and World Cup winner Sergio Ramos, who joined the club earlier this year as one of Mexican football’s biggest signings in decades.

The Frenchman made his name in northern England, where he played 317 matches, scoring 90 goals, and winning the Europa League, two FA Cup titles, a League Cup and the FA Community Shield. 

Martial is the third major European player to join the league this year, after teammate Ramos and Welsh international Aaron Ramsey, who joined UNAM Pumas last month. The league has seen an influx of high profile talent, including Allan Saint-Maximin at América and Brazilian João Pedro at Atlético San Luis.

In an official announcement, Monterrey outlined his extensive career achievements, before finishing, “His talent, speed and ability to finish in key moments will be an asset to the team’s quest to achieve its goals. Welcome to Monterrey, Anthony!”

Mexico News Daily

Mexico's English-language newspaper

