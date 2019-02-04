News
Anti-fuel theft operations affect propane deliveries in Baja

Situation should return to normal on Tuesday, according to federal authorities

Monday, February 4, 2019

Propane supplies began running short in at least two municipalities of Baja California Sur Friday as a result of the federal government’s strategy against fuel theft.

The situation had worsened by Sunday, when the state’s Sustainable Energy Secretariat issued a statement to explain that while there were no shortages of propane, the fuel was being rationed in order to avoid reaching a “critical state.”

“The situation with the federal government’s strategy against fuel theft has had an effect and, even though there is supply, the reserves were rationed and states in central [Mexico] were given top priority,” said Secretary Luis Solís Miranda.

Rationing affected the whole country, he continued, in an effort to make supplies last for everyone.

He said federal agencies have assured the state that distribution of propane should be back to normal by Tuesday.

Yesterday, the newspaper El Universal confirmed that propane delivery services had been suspended in the state capital, La Paz, and Los Cabos.

Source: El Universal (sp)

