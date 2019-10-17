Armed robbers enter classroom, steal belongings of 30 students

Two armed men entered a classroom at a secondary school in Cacahoatán, Chiapas, this week and robbed 30 students of their belongings.

The victims said the men entered the classroom while a class was in session. The teacher initially panicked, but then told the students not to resist.

The thieves collected cell phones and other belongings from the students and the teacher, including the latter’s computer, before fleeing on a motorcycle.

The Jaime Sabines school is located in the Álvaro Obregón neighborhood of Cacahoatán, a city on the Pacific coast near Tapachula, and has 26 teachers and an enrollment of 420 students.

Source: Turquesa News (sp), Proceso (sp)