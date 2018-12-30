News
Military officials check weapons of municipal police. Military officials check weapons of municipal police.

Army, state police take over policing in 3 Morelos municipalities

High rates of violence have been recorded in all three

Sunday, December 30, 2018

Federal and state security forces assumed responsibility for policing in three municipalities in Morelos yesterday due to suspicions of criminal activities or corruption within the ranks of local police.

Officials are conducting an inspection of the municipal police forces’ weapons and ammunition and reviewing the list of inscribed officers in Jiutepec, Yautepec and Cuernavaca.

The three municipalities are among the most violent in the state.

Military sources said there have been citizen complaints of irregularities in the conduct of Cuernavaca police.

New mayors and other officials were being sworn in this weekend in all three municipalities.

Source: El Universal (sp), El Financiero

