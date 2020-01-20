Artist, women’s rights activist murdered in Ciudad Juárez

An artist and women’s rights activist was murdered in Ciudad Júarez, Chihuahua, late Friday night, sparking outrage and protests on the weekend.

Isabel Cabanillas de la Torre, 26, disappeared Friday night after leaving a bar to return to her home in downtown Juárez on her bicycle.

Chihuahua prosecutors announced on Sunday morning the discovery of a woman’s body in the downtown area. Messages and posts on social media quickly confirmed that it was that of Cabanillas.

A clothing designer, painter and active member of a women’s collective, Cabanillas was active in women’s rights initiatives.

The activist’s friends and family reported her missing on Saturday. Her body was found later that day with bullet wounds to the chest.

The murder sparked protests in Juárez on Sunday, when family, friends and women’s rights activists demanded justice.

A large police presence at the rally prompted protesters to denounce their absence at the time of Cabanillas’s murder.

They placed a pink cross at the site where her body was found in the hope that her murder would not go unpunished or be forgotten.

Source: El Universal (sp)