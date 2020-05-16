As many as 9 hurricanes forecast in Atlantic, 10 in Pacific this season

The National Water Commission (Conagua) predicts that between 30 and 37 storms will form in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans in 2020, with the most intense activity occurring in September and October.

In a virtual press conference, Conagua director Blanca Jiménez Cisneros forecast that some 15 to 19 storms will form in the Atlantic Ocean. Between eight and 10 will become tropical storms, four to five will develop into minor hurricanes and three to four are expected to become Category 3 hurricanes or higher.

The forecast for the Pacific Ocean predicts seven or eight tropical storms, four or five hurricanes of Category 1 or 2 and four or five hurricanes of Category 3, 4 or 5.

“This year, according to an analysis of ocean conditions from January through April, the season is expected to be more active,” Jiménez cautioned. However, she said the country is preparing its infrastructure for increased storm activity and rains.

Hospitals treating coronavirus patients will receive special weather alerts from the government, she said, which will be automatically updated every five minutes during a weather event based on meteorological radar and information garnered from satellite images.

Hospitals must continue to be able to operate effectively despite rain, wind, electrical storms or hail, Jiménez said, especially given the coronavirus pandemic.

In the event that shelters need to be opened, they will adhere to sanitary precautions as much as possible.

Conagua asks the public, especially those who live in high-risk areas, to heed all warnings and recommendations issued by Civil Protection during hurricane season, which runs from May 15 to November 30 in the eastern Pacific and from June 1 to November 30 in the Atlantic.

Source: El Financiero (sp)