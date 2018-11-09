Woman’s assassination result of mistaken identity, governor says

News

Federal deputy's daughter killed by attacker who thought she was someone else

A young woman assassinated yesterday at a gym in Veracruz had been mistaken for someone else, the state governor told a press conference.

Valeria Cruz Medel was working out at a gym in Ciudad Mendoza when a gunman entered and shot her nine times.

The 22-year-old medical student was the daughter of Morena party Deputy Carmen Medel, who received the news of her daughter’s death during a session of the lower house of Congress.

Veracruz Governor Miguel Ángel Yunes said all the information gathered has revealed that the victim was confused with another women suspected of links to organized crime who works out at the same gym.

Officials received an anonymous call after the killing advising that the perpetrators had been traveling in a Mazda vehicle. It was located last night along with the body of a man believed to have masterminded the killing.

The man had been killed but officials were unaware who was responsible for his death. Meanwhile, two suspects have been arrested in connection with the case after they were found in possession of firearms and bulletproof vests.

Source: Milenio (sp), El Universal (sp)