Attackers cut off hands of youth, 15, suspected of theft

Armed civilians cut off the hands of a 15-year-old youth in Tuxpan, Veracruz, on Saturday, evidently in punishment for theft.

Local police reported that the boy, identified only as Adrian “N,” was kidnapped, stripped naked and painted from head to toe with grey paint. The attackers used white paint to write “This happened to me because I’m a thief” on his back, torso and arms.

Then they cut off both his hands and left them in a plastic bag outside a secondary school.

The victim walked to his home where his family took him to a local hospital.

He was found to be in hypovolemic shock due to extreme blood loss, and in critical condition.

His hands had been contaminated, rendering surgical reattachment impossible although the city has neither the trained medical staff nor the facilities for such a procedure.

Local authorities have mounted a search to find those responsible.

Sources: El Diario (sp), Periódico Correo (sp)