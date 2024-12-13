Friday, December 13, 2024
HomeBaja California Peninsula
Baja California PeninsulaNewsWater in Mexico

BCS legislators call on Baja California to reject copper mining mega-project

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
An large open-pit mine in an arid area with mountains in the background
The El Arco mine on the border between Baja California and Baja California would occupy up to 50,000 hectares, more than six times larger than the Peñasquito mine in Zacatecas, pictured here. (Adolfo Vladimir/Cuartoscuro)

Lawmakers from the state of Baja California Sur (BCS) unanimously lined up against a massive mining project in the neighboring state of Baja California, approving a point of order asking federal authorities to provide details on the concession and permits granted to the mining company Mexicana del Arco.

The BCS lawmakers approved several other points of order, including an invitation to Environment and Natural Resources Minister Alicia Bárcena to explain the federal government’s position on the issue to the state Congress.

The BCS deputies characterized the project as a social and environmental disaster waiting to happen as the mining operation would impact two wildlife protection areas, one in each state. The mining operation will require an estimated 9 million cubic meters of water per year, according to Mexicana del Arco’s parent company, Grupo México.

A separate point of order, according to the newspaper El Independiente, calls on the Baja California Congress to reject the El Arco mine project.  The mine could begin production as soon as 2030, El Sudcaliforniano newspaper reported.

The proposed El Arco open-pit mine, possibly extending to 50,000 hectares, has the potential to be one of the largest mines in the world, producing up to 15.5 billion pounds of copper, 3.5 million ounces of gold and unknown quantities of zinc and molybdenum.

In 2021, Grupo México — the world’s fifth-largest copper producer and Mexico’s third-biggest company by market capitalization — said the El Arco mine could produce 190,000 tonnes of copper annually once operations begin. El Sudcaliforniano reported that the mine could likely be operated for 50 years before the minerals are exhausted.

A map showing the location of a proposed copper mine, just north of the border between Baja California and Baja California Sur
BCS lawmakers are concerned about a mine planned for just north of their state border. (Geocomunes)

The primary issue prompting the BCS Congress to take action is water usage, but there are other concerns as well.

The El Arco mine is located in the Valle de los Cirios Flora and Fauna Protection Area in Baja California. The water it intends to utilize would impact the El Vizcaíno aquifer, which is primarily located under the adjacent El Vizcaíno Biosphere Reserve in Baja California Sur.

According to El Sudcaliforniano, BCS lawmakers objected to the fact that Mexicana del Arco was allowed to carry out the water availability study, which was accepted by Mexico’s National Water Commission (Conagua).

Conagua not only accepted the results of the study — which reported water well in excess of historical records — but also created a new aquifer administration entity to manage water taken out of the newly designated “Llanos de Berrendo” aquifer in Baja California.

The BCS lawmakers say the misrepresentation of the water available in the Valle de los Cirios means the mine will actually be siphoning water from the El Vizcaíno aquifer which sits within one of the most arid areas of Baja California Sur and already presents an annual deficit of nearly 500,000 cubic meters, according to Conagua.

In addition to the water issue, the Congress noted concerns over the degradation of soil caused by open-pit mining and the damage to endemic fauna, especially the peninsular pronghorn, an endangered species known as a berrendo in Mexico.

With reports from El Sudcaliforniano and El Independiente

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
An energy plant lit up in the dawn

Mexico imported more natural gas than ever during AMLO’s presidency

MND Staff - 0
While AMLO continually advocated energy self-sufficiency for Mexico, natural gas imports from the U.S. reached a historic high during his term.
Dolphins with their bodies sticking out of the water.

Bottlenose dolphins in Gulf of Mexico test positive for fentanyl, other pharmaceuticals

MND Staff - 6
U.S. researchers said they found 3,000 pharmaceutical compounds inside the dolphins' blubber, which included opioids, sedatives and relaxants.

Over 11 million pilgrims flock to Mexico City Basilica to celebrate the Virgin of Guadalupe

MND Staff - 3
The capital's Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe drew millions of the faithful to celebrate the feast day of la Guadalupana.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC