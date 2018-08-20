Baja California wines lead medal count at Querétaro competition

News

Mexico Selection judges tasted 112 wines and 27 spirits at event in Querétaro

Baja California has continued its reign as the nation’s premier wine-producing state by winning the highest number of medals for the second consecutive year at the Mexico Selection of the Concours Mondial de Bruxelles held in Querétaro earlier this month.

An international jury awarded grand gold, gold and silver medals to 112 wines and 27 spirits from 13 producing states, the Mexico Selection announced Friday.

Baja California, home to the renowned Valle de Guadalupe wine region, won 70 medals at this year’s event and also came out on top of the list for grand gold medals — the contest’s most prestigious prize — with 10.

Querétaro and Coahuila were the second and third most successful states in the wine categories, winning a total of 19 and 12 medals respectively, including two grand gold medals each.

Wines from Guanajuato, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Chihuahua and San Luis Potosí were also awarded medals.

Red wines were more acclaimed than whites, winning 75 medals compared to 26, while rosé wines were awarded eight medals and sparkling wines won three.

In the spirits categories, Oaxaca — a state famed for its mezcal — came out on top, winning a total of 11 medals including two grand golds.

Jalisco — where the birthplace and namesake of Mexico’s legendary spirit tequila is located — also won two grand gold medals, while distillers from Guanajuato, Chihuahua and San Luis Potosí were recognized for their products.

Spirits medals were awarded for mezcal, tequila, regional liqueurs, sotol (a distilled spirit made out of the plant commonly known as desert spoon), rum and regional agave spirits.

A medal presentation ceremony will be held in Mexico City on November 21.

The Concours Mondial de Bruxelles, which describes itself as the United Nations of Fine Wines, is an international wine competition held in a different country every year.

Mexican winemakers won 18 medals, including six gold, at last year’s event.

A total of 420 wines and spirits competed for a distinction at the second annual Mexico Selection contest in Querétaro — a regional version of the competition — between August 9 and 11.

Aguascalientes will host next year’s Mexico Selection contest.

The full list of this year’s grand gold medal winners and the wineries or distilleries that made them appears below. The full list of winners can be downloaded here.

Those marked with an asterisk (*) were judged the best overall wine or spirit in their category.

Wine:

Rosea * / Franquiciatarios Unidos Il Cuore Italiano

Vinos Dubacano Nebbiolo / Vinos y Alambique Hel Ramo

Casa Madero Chardonnay / Vinícola San Lorenzo

Viña Doña Dolores Brut Rosé * / Freixenet de México

Vinaltura Sauvignon Blanc / Vinaltura

Rafael / Adobe Guadalupe

Rivero González Blanco / Productos Exclusivos Buena Fe

Hilo Negro Escala / Compañía Agroindustrial Viniciola

Pauloni Brunello / Montefiori

Vinos Dubacano Gran Reserva / Vinos y Alambique Hel Ramo

Teziano / Norte 32

Tierra Adentro Sauvignon Blanc * / Campo Real Vinícola

Perseus / Hoteles y Viñedos del Valle de Guadalupe

Viñedos de la Reina Cabernet Sauvignon * / Viñedos de la Reina

L by Baumgartner / SFG estrategias integrales en vinos y destilados

Spirits:

El Buen Comarro Mezcal Ancestral * / El Buen Comarro Mezcal

Alipús San Andres Mezcal / Alipús

Mezcal 33 / Casa Mezcal Oaxaca 1934

Olmeca Altos Plata Tequila / Altos Tequila – Pernod Ricard

Realeza Mexicana Añejo Tequila * / Selectos de la Tierra Azul

