Baja California woman has been missing for 8 days

Authorities in Baja California have been unable to determine what happened to a Bahía de los Ángeles woman who has been missing since December 17.

There has been no contact with Mary Ann Humfreville, 74, since she spoke by phone with her son on December 16.

On the following day she didn’t turn up for a breakfast meeting. Friends later found her home empty apart from a dog and a cat inside the house. Also missing was her red 1998 Ford F-150 pickup bearing California plates.

Humfreville was a full-time resident of Bahía de los Ángeles, a town in the municipality of San Quintín.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Humfreville is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, has short, gray hair and does not speak Spanish.

Mexico News Daily