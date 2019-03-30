Banana exports up 7.9% last year, breaking a record

Mexico’s banana exports broke a record last year after shipments rose 7.9% over 2017, according to the federal Secretariat of Economy.

Close to 570,000 tonnes of bananas worth US $259 million were exported, mostly to the United States which purchased $193 million worth.

Japan was next at $13 million followed by the Netherlands at $11 million, and Russia, South Korea and Ukraine at $5 million each.

Banana producers in Mexico have the benefit of being able to harvest their produce year round and technological resources in refrigeration and transportation mean that no market is too distant to enjoy the product fresh, said a report by Opportimes.

The chief producers have consolidated their commercialization process, setting up warehouses in the Iztapalapa wholesale market in Mexico City. It is estimated that 80% of the banana production from the main producer states is sold and shipped from that distribution hub.

Mexico was the world’s 15th biggest banana exporter in 2017 with 2% of the total. Ecuador was No. 1 with exports totalling $3 billion.

Source: Opportimes (sp)