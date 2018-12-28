Mexican band records mariachi version of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody

An all-female mariachi band from Tlaquepaque, Jalisco, has given Bohemian Rhapsody, the most streamed song of the 20th century, a distinctly Mexican touch.

The 11-member Innovación Mexicana band released their version two weeks ago, a mariachi interpretation of the rock classic, performed with traditional mariachi instruments and a piano.

The 6-1/2-minute video posted to YouTube has earned over 143,000 impressions and overwhelmingly positive comments.

The hit by the band Queen, released in 1975, has been rediscovered by the streaming-era generation thanks in large part to the eponymous film released last month, accumulating a total of 1.6 billion streams on YouTube and Spotify.

Source: Candela (sp), The Guardian (en)