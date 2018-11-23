News

Cuastecomates was the first disabled-inclusive beach in Mexico.

It would be the second disabled-inclusive beach in Jalisco

Puerto Vallarta may soon have a beach that caters to the disabled.

Municipal authorities in the Jalisco city are planning to develop what would be the state’s second disabled-inclusive beach, using the Cuastecomates beach in the southern municipality of Cihuatlán as a model.

Cuastecomates became the first such beach in Mexico two years ago through a 47-million-peso investment (US $2.3-million at today’s exchange rate) that converted the small coastal town’s infrastructure, leaving it ready to receive disabled visitors of all ages.

The plan is now to repeat the mostly successful results obtained at Cuastecomates at a second beach in the state.

Cuastecomates offers signs in Braille, handicapped access, wheelchairs for the beach, amphibious crutches, specially designed vessels for snorkeling and other amenities.

Source: Noticias PV (sp)