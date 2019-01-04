Weather too hot? Beat the heat in Janos, Chihuahua

Temperatures dropped below the -15 C mark early yesterday in Janos, Chihuahua, and similarly cold temperatures were felt in at least 50 other municipalities in four states.

The cold snap was caused by the cold front No. 22 and the sixth winter storm of the season, which also delivered snow in the northern state.

Temperatures in the mountains of Bocoyna, Guachochi, El Vergel and Temósachic dropped to -8, while in the cities of Juárez and Chihuahua they were as low as -3 and -4 respectively.

At -10 C, the coldest municipality in the neighboring state of Sonora was Yécora.

Accumulated snowfall of between 20 and 36 centimeters was reported in the municipalities of Nogales, Ímuris, Magdalena, Cucurpe, Cananea, Bacoachi, Arizpe, Santa Cruz, Agua Prieta, Fronteras, Nacozari, Bavispe, Bacerac, Huachinera and Bacadehuachi.

The army is delivering disaster relief in the affected areas.

Temperatures in the state of Durango also dropped below 0 in some areas.

Supplies and aid were sent by the state Civil Protection office to Guanaceví, where the thermometer dipped to -3, and to Canatlán.

Source: El Universal (sp)