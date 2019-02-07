Bee attack leaves one person dead in Ahome, Sinaloa

A swarm of bees attacked two women in Ahome, Sinaloa, on Tuesday night, one of whom died shortly after.

The incident took place in Poblado Cinco in the northern part of the city of Los Mochis.

The two women were talking outside a home when the swarm descended, stinging them all over their bodies.

Neighbors rushed the two to a nearby IMSS hospital where doctors became aware that one of the victims was allergic to bee stings. But they were unable to save her.

There was another death from bee stings last year in the same area. A 25-year-old farm worker was stung while operating a tractor in Sacrificio, Guasave, after he was stung repeatedly by a swarm of bees.

Source: Milenio (sp), El Universal (sp)