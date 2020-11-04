Interested in a safe way to get some fresh air and see some art — and perhaps help some artisans in need of income? Mexico City nonprofit CDMX Ayuda Mutua can offer all three in its first bike tour of the city’s artisans, taking place on November 7.

The Tour de Artesanos event is meant to benefit Mexico City artisans suffering from the loss of income due to the cancellation of community events during the Covid-19 pandemic. Working with the artisans’ collective Red de Artesanos Anáhuac, the tour takes advantage of the light weekend traffic to explore the oldest parts of the city and meet artisans and look at their works.

There will be three main stops: La Ceiba, Xota Nima and Tekitl, all located in the city’s historic center. These locations are cooperative stores that feature traditional, innovative handcrafts. One of the artisans, Obdulia Almazán, is a master of a lacquering technique that has been practiced in Guerrero and other areas in Mesoamerica for centuries before the Conquest.

Participants will have time to speak with the artisans. Spanish-English translators will be available if needed.

The tour meets up at the Huerto Roma Verde, Jalapa 234, in Colonia Roma Sur at 12:00 p.m. At the end of the tour, the group will gather at Doña Vero restaurant, also in Roma Sur, for drinks and food.

The use of masks is obligatory for the entire event.

Participation is by reservation and donations are requested. Contact organizers via direct message on Facebook or on Instagram

CDMX Ayuda Mutua is an organization that began in the spring of this year to provide economic assistance to Mexico City’s vulnerable populations during the Covid crisis. Red de Artesanos Anáhuac is a formal nonprofit organization that supports Mexico’s artisans, especially those based in Mexico City.

Mexico News Daily