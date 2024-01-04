Thursday, January 4, 2024
Got 1 min? Bill and Hillary Clinton visit San Miguel de Allende

MND Staff
MND Staff
The former president of the United States was spotted walking through the streets of San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, on Jan. 3. (@MauricioTrejoP/X)

Former United States President Bill Clinton was spotted walking through the streets of San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, on Jan. 3, as shown in photographs that circulated on social media.

“Even Bill Clinton walks calmly and safely through the streets of San Miguel de Allende,” San Miguel mayor Mauricio Trejo Pureco wrote on social media platform X along with a photo of Clinton greeting U.S. citizens while holding a cup of coffee.

“Welcome Mr. President!” Trejo wrote in the post. “That’s why we are the best small city in the world!!!

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was also spotted in the city. According to local sightings, she went to Ki’bok coffee shop on Tuesday night and went back for another cup of coffee on Wednesday. The couple were accompanied by a security team that remained at a discreet distance. 

It is unknown how long Bill and Hillary Clinton will be in Guanajuato or if they plan to visit other destinations. As president, Clinton visited Mexico in 1997 and 1999, meeting with then-president Ernesto Zedillo. The Clintons’ spotting made headlines on the same day as more than 900 pages of documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case were unsealed in the U.S.; Bill Clinton’s name appears in that information, much of which has previously been reported. 

The newly released records form part of a case against Epstein’s girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, a British former socialite and convicted sex offender. 

While Clinton has acknowledged that he was once an associate of Epstein, he has denied having had any knowledge of the financier’s crimes.  

With reports from La Silla Rota, El Universal and BBC

