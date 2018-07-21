Bimbo suspends sales in four high-crime areas of Acapulco

News

Criminals demanded extortion payments to allow the baker to continue operating

Violence in four neighborhoods of Acapulco has driven out Mexico’s largest baker, Guerrero’s economic development secretary said.

Bimbo has suspended sales in the high-crime neighborhoods of Zapata, Renacimiento, La Postal and Unidos por Guerrero following attacks and threats by organized crime.

Two Bimbo delivery trucks were detained on Wednesday and Thursday; one was set on fire and destroyed in La Postal. Drivers were given documents bearing telephone numbers and demanding extortion payments. They were instructed to give them to their employers.

The company’s decision, which took effect on Wednesday, affects eight delivery routes in the municipality.

Economic Development Secretary Álvaro Burgos Barrera said government representatives will meet next week with business owners to analyze the security problem.

Beverage companies Coca-Cola and PepsiCo closed plants earlier this year in the Tierra Caliente region due to violence.

Source: El Universal (sp)