Blockades erected on Jalisco highway; one killed in gunfire

Marines and armed civilians clashed in Tomatlán, Jalisco, this morning, leaving one person dead.

Federal authorities said the victim appeared to be one of the aggressors, thought to be members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Gangsters blocked federal highway 200 near the village of La Cumbre with three vehicles which they set on fire in an attempt to stop the movement of security forces.

One of the vehicles was a bus that the serves the Manzanillo-Tomatlán route. It was parked across a bridge and set on fire.

The aggressors exchanged gunfire with navy marines, in which one person was killed. An operation to capture the rest of the gang was unsuccessful.

Source: Informador (sp)