Body of kidnapped Puebla mayor found

A Puebla mayor who was kidnapped July 5 has been found dead in Hidalgo.

The body of Genaro Negrete Urbano, mayor of Naupan, was found in a garbage dump in Tulancingo. Local media reports said he had been shot and killed approximately 10 days before.

Negrete was kidnapped along with his wife while traveling on the Mexico City-Tuxpan highway, but his wife was released shortly after.

There was at least one previous attack against the mayor: in December 2015 he was attacked by gunmen in Hidalgo.

Five Naupan municipal police officers were assassinated on July 28 when they were traveling between Naupan and the Mexico City-Tuxpan highway. The officers were on duty at the time but were riding in an unmarked vehicle and wearing civilian clothes.

The Puebla Attorney General said last week that there were indications the police were involved in petroleum theft, and their deaths represented a settling of scores between rival gangs. Víctor Carrancá Bourguet said there appeared to be no link between that case and the kidnapping of the mayor.

