Body of newborn infant found in Oaxaca garbage dump

A newborn infant’s dead body was found Monday in a garbage bag at a dumpsite in the city of Oaxaca.

Authorities found the abandoned corpse at an open-air dump on a street near a market after receiving an anonymous call alerting them to the body.

The incident comes just days after another similar one in the city: on Saturday, authorities found a newborn’s decomposing body on the shores of the Atoyac River, also inside a garbage bag. Forensic experts estimated that the infant had been alive for about two weeks before it was beaten and asphyxiated and then abandoned.

In an unrelated incident in Veracruz, a baby’s corpse was found Sunday among rocks at the Paseo del Río de Orizaba riverwalk.

And on October 25, the Red Cross rescued an abandoned newborn in the municipality of Miahuatlán, Oaxaca.

Sources: La Opción (sp), Milenio (sp)