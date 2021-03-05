Boy, 7, launches dog wash service to pay for veterinary studies

Jonathan Oziel, 7, of Monterrey, Nuevo León, knows he wants to be a veterinarian when he grows up. And while many children entertain fleeting fantasies about their adult careers at his age, Oziel is already saving money for veterinary school with his new dog-washing business.

With the support of his family, the boy publicizes his startup, Bien Bañado “Wow” (Well-Bathed), on Facebook.

The page features a cartoon logo of a content dog lying back in a clawfoot tub and details of the services offered, including one drawn by Jonathan himself showing a dog getting a bath. All his services feature the use of anti-flea soap and perfume and range from 60 to 100 pesos depending on the size of the dog.

On the business’s Facebook page, his mother tells potential customers that the family is proud of him for choosing the veterinarian profession and that they are eager to inculcate in him an interest in saving money.

She also said the family was encouraging the boy to start working by appointment so that his business would not affect his school or personal commitments.

“My son asked me to put his business on Facebook, saying that he was beginning a dog-washing business,” his mother said. “Obviously, as a business-oriented family, we would not deprive him of his plans, especially since he’s very excited and motivated.”

Oziel has even come up with his own business slogan: “Washed with love and affection.” He is currently taking appointments via a scheduling app on his Facebook page, where potential customers can merely click on the date and time they wish to reserve.

The page was created on Wednesday. By Friday afternoon it had attracted 9,700 followers.

Source: Milenio (sp)