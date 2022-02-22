Bride and groom stop for COVID vaccine on their way to the wedding

A Oaxaca couple took care of one of their wedding vows by visiting a vaccination center — while en route to the wedding ceremony itself.

The husband and wife to be, Ángel and Marbella, went to get vaccinated in Oaxaca’s northern sierra region just before their wedding, taking care of the “sickness and health” part of traditional wedding vows.

Photos taken at the vaccination center showed the bride sitting proudly in line wearing a large white wedding dress and veil. Her smile was visible under a white face mask as she received her COVID-19 shot from a soldier.

Meanwhile, the groom had to remove his blazer and pull up his shirt to get his shot.

The photos went viral after a government official shared them and encouraged citizens to follow suit. “Marbella and Ángel said ‘yes’ to love but also to health and life. Get vaccinated!” she wrote on Twitter.

With reports from Cultura Colectiva and El Universal