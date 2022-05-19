Bus accident kills 14 in Jalisco

News

The bus crashed head on into wall after its brakes failed

Fourteen people were killed and 20 others were injured in a bus accident in Jalisco Wednesday night, state authorities reported.

The Jalisco Civil Protection unit said just before 11:30 p.m. that it was responding to an accident on the Tuxcueca-Cítala highway, which is on the southern side of Lake Chapala. It initially reported 13 deaths but revised the figure to 14 a short time later.

The bus was transporting workers from a berry company, the Civil Protection unit said on Twitter. Among those killed was the driver, who passed away after arriving at hospital.

The bus was on its way to Jocotepec when its brakes apparently failed. “The driver tried to stop the vehicle and hit a wall on the side of the highway head on,” officials said.

Emergency services from several municipalities including Guadalajara, Poncitlán, Jocotepec and Chapala responded to the accident, the newspaper Reforma reported. The highway was closed in both directions after the crash.

With reports from Reforma