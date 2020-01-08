Bus races train to crossing in Guaymas, Sonora; 7 dead

Seven people died and 36 were injured after a train struck a bus that was attempting to race it to a level crossing in Guaymas, Sonora, on Tuesday morning.

The Sonora Attorney General’s Office (FGJE) said the bus was carrying agricultural day laborers.

Witnesses said the bus driver, who was arrested at the scene, caused the crash when he tried to beat the train to the crossing.

The seven passengers who lost their lives ranged in age from 16 to 50.

Authorities reported that the majority of the injured passengers were taken to a hospital in Ciudad Obregón, while four were taken to the IMSS clinic in the Guaymas community of Vícam.

Ferromex issued a statement lamenting the accident and vowing to support the investigations.

“Ferromex staff have been . . . in constant communication with Sonora state authorities and those of the community of Yaqui de Vícam, with the goal of supporting the emergency services and corresponding investigations,” it said.

The company also expressed condolences for the dead and wounded and asked the public to heed safety signs, measures and regulations in order to avoid accidents.

