Bus-truck collision kills 11, injures 12 in México state

The wreckage of a bus and truck in the accident that killed 11 yesterday.

The “highway of death” in México state lived up to its name yesterday when 11 people died in a collision between a bus and a truck. Twelve people were injured.

The accident occurred about 9:45am on the Texcoco-Calpulalpan highway near Santa Inés, Tepetlaoxtoc.

Local residents later seized four buses and used them to block the highway to demand that the bus company, Serutex, assume responsibility for the medical costs of yesterday’s victims and compensation for the families of the dead.

Residents say they warned federal transportation authorities in April that the stretch of road where yesterday’s collision occurred is dangerous and frequently the scene of accidents.

The situation has become worse in recent months, they say, because of an increase in truck traffic delivering construction materials to the site of Mexico City’s new airport.

Source: El Universal (sp)