Cabinetmakers offered work in Canada at 37,500 pesos a month

A company in Canada is looking for Mexican cabinetmakers and offering a 37,500 peso (US $1,830) monthly salary.

The luxury furniture company has called for candidates with three years’ carpentry experience and will provide successful candidates with health insurance, a savings fund and a fixed-term contract.

The company is looking for committed carpenters with a knack for analysis and troubleshooting, good communication skills, a will to improve and availability for travel.

The cabinetmakers would be expected to assemble furniture, sand materials and perform other carpentry tasks.

Language skills aren’t a requirement, but basic knowledge of English and/or French will be considered favorably.

The nighttime shift pattern is demanding: 5 p.m. to 4 a.m., Monday-Friday.

The Labor Ministry published the advertisement on its employment portal on Monday and applications are open until May 2.

The salary offer is substantial for many Mexican workers: minimum wage earners, who numbered 19 million in January, earn a daily rate of 172.87 pesos (US $8.45) in most of Mexico.

The minimum wage is higher on the U.S. border, where the 43 municipalities in the Northern Border Free Zone enjoy a daily rate of 260.34 pesos (US $12.72). The 25-kilometer stretch is given special treatment in economic matters.

However, many workers are not formally employed. The president of the Mexican Association of Human Capital Companies (AMECH) recently told the Senate that less than a third of the country’s active workers are contracted.

It’s likely that a large proportion of manual laborers operate in the informal sector, meaning that they could earn less than minimum wage.

