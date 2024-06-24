Monday, June 24, 2024
HomeNews
News

Canada opens 3 new visa application centers in Mexico

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
The flags of Canada and Mexico
The new facilities will bring the number of Canadian visa application centers in Mexico up from one to four. (Shutterstock)

The government of Canada has opened three new visa application centers (VACs) in Mexico to help relieve the high volume of applications at the current facility in Mexico’s capital.

The new VACs will be in Monterrey, Nuevo León, and Guadalajara, Jalisco. Canada will also open a second visa center in Mexico City.

“With these new centres, Mexico will have four VACs located in the country’s three largest metropolitan areas,” the Canadian government said in a statement. “This will make it easier for Mexican nationals to provide biometrics to come to Canada if required, and support travel and people-to-people ties between the two countries, while also preserving the integrity of Canada’s immigration system.”

This decision comes four months after the Canadian government announced it would tighten its entry requirements for Mexican visitors. Before, Mexicans only needed an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) to enter the country.

With the updated guidelines, those who hold a valid visa for the United States or who have had a Canadian visa in the last 10 years can enter the country by air with an eTA.

At the time, the Canadian government said this move responds to the increasing number of asylum applications from Mexican citizens.

A closeup of a Canadian visa.
The recent rule change requires most Mexicans to obtain a visa before entering Canada. (Shutterstock)

Unlike the eTA, obtaining a visa involves a longer process. Reportedly, the current estimated processing time at the Canadian Embassy in Mexico is approximately 40 days.

In most cases, applicants in Mexico must now undergo biometric data collection — an additional step that contributes to the overall wait time. This data is collected at the VACs, which Canadian officials said are run by private companies that have contracts with the government of Canada.

The Canadian visa application fee is 100 Canadian dollars (US $73), with an additional 85 Canadian dollar (US $62) fee for biometric data collection.

With reports from Infobae

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
People shelter from the rain under umbrellas and ponchos in Mexico City

Heavy rain is in the forecast across Mexico this week

MND Staff - 0
While meteorologists warn of flooding in low areas, reservoir levels in Tamaulipas and Nuevo León have gotten a much-needed boost.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announces the new sanctions against La Nueva Familia Michoacana, speaking at a podium

US announces new sanctions targeting members of La Nueva Familia Michoacana

MND Staff - 2
U.S. officials said the sanctions target leaders, lieutenants and an assassin working for the criminal organization La Nueva Familia Michoacana.
A fisherman points out the bubbling "water eye" in the ocean off Cozumel Island, with a cruise ship and another fishing boat in the background.

Churning ‘water eye’ appears off coast of Cozumel Island in Quintana Roo

MND Staff - 0
The phenomenon is a result of the Yucatán Peninsula's unusual geology.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC