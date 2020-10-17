Canadian healthcare firm offers new telemedicine service

Canadian healthcare provider Jack Nathan Health announced Friday that its Mexican subsidiary has launched a nationwide telemedicine service.

The company’s CEO and co-founder said in a press release that the new telemedicine service will expand access to primary health care in Mexico.

“It is an affordable way for everyday patients to maintain accurate medical monitoring, manage chronic diseases, and proactively identify health risk factors,” said George Barakat.

“The launch of our telemedicine portal in Mexico is a major technology step forward for Jack Nathan’s Circle of Health Care vision.”

Online appointments, which cost 50 pesos, can be made via the company’s website. As of Friday afternoon, appointments were available with six doctors.

Jack Nathan México told Mexico News Daily that one of the doctors, Dr. Luis Hernando Escamilla Ortiz, offers consultations in English.

Payment is required at the time of making an appointment. The 50-peso fee can be paid by PayPal or bank card. Patients who wish to pay by card can request a payment link by contacting Jack Nathan México on WhatsApp at 55 8069 5210.

The company’s Mexico manager said the expansion into telemedicine will positively impact the way patients in Mexico interact with their doctors.

“The opportunity to see and interact with a physician from the comfort of your home or office is very new for Mexico and will open up much needed access to physicians nationally, while lowering costs to patients,” Laura Camacho said.

“This will connect patients to physicians like never before, and ultimately lead to better health outcomes. The people of Mexico needed a telemedicine partner with high-quality virtual physicians.”

The company entered the Mexican market in 2017 and now offers in-person healthcare services at six clinics in Superama supermarkets. All are located in Mexico City.

However, Jack Nathan said Friday that it is planning an “extensive nationwide rollout” of its clinics.

Mexico News Daily