Tourist drowns at Cancun’s Playa Gaviota Azul

A 27-year-old student from Denmark drowned off the coast of Cancún on Monday, the fifth loss of life at the iconic beach, Playa Gaviotas Azul, this year.

The victim — identified as Sofie Barup Enggard — was on vacation in Cancún from the state of Nuevo León, where she was attending the Tecnológico de Monterrey university.

Around 7 a.m. Monday, Cancún authorities were alerted to a body floating in the surf in the resort city’s hotel zone. The newspaper Riviera Maya News reported that emergency services arrived shortly thereafter but were unable to immediately locate the victim.

Police and paramedics were eventually able to pull Barup Enggard’s body ashore, where she was pronounced dead, likely by drowning. Riviera Maya News reported that winds have been strong in the area for days due to the clashing of weather systems that has also brought rain to the region.

Reports indicate the victim and at least one other companion went for a swim on the beach early Monday morning. Strong currents soon had Barup Enggard in distress, and her friend lost sight of her, according to reports.

State prosecutors are investigating the incident, and an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death. The newspaper Por Esto! reported that the authorities have not ruled out alcohol as a contributing factor.

This latest incident has revived the complaint that local Civil Protection authorities do not assign adequate personnel to lifeguard duties. Lifeguards are on duty from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and, according to Por Esto!, people will often head to the beach after sundown following a night on the town.

Local resident Belén Salazar said the authorities should do a better job protecting beachgoers, suggesting a more flexible schedule and additional lifeguards.

“The last thing we want is for [Cancún] to be in the headlines like this and scare away the tourists,” she told Por Esto!

“Each individual is responsible for themselves while at the beach,” said Ismael González, “but it is better to have supervision that might prevent the loss of human life, which leaves [Cancún] with a black eye.”

Barup Enggard’s death is the fifth accidental death this year at the popular Cancún beach.

On March 10, two men taking a break from working on the Maya Train drowned after entering the water at Playa Gaviotas Azul. They were reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

On March 31, a 5-year-old child was swept out to sea while playing at the edge of the surf, and on April 20 a 40-year-old tourist drowned after struggling against the strong marine currents off the coast of the iconic beach.

