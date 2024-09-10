Tuesday, September 10, 2024
HomeNews
NewsYucatan Peninsula

Tourist drowns at Cancun’s Playa Gaviota Azul

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
A red warning flag for strong current standing on an empty Gaviota Azul beach in Cancun, Mexico
The victim, a student from Denmark, was reported missing around 7 a.m. Monday morning shortly after going swimming at Playa Gaviota Azul beach with a friend. (Elizabeth Ruiz/Cuartoscuro)

A 27-year-old student from Denmark drowned off the coast of Cancún on Monday, the fifth loss of life at the iconic beach, Playa Gaviotas Azul, this year.

The victim — identified as Sofie Barup Enggard — was on vacation in Cancún from the state of Nuevo León, where she was attending the Tecnológico de Monterrey university. 

A wall bearing 3D letters with the name Tecnologico de Monterrey and the university's logo
Sofie Barup Enggard was on vacation in Cancun, but she was a student at Tecnologico de Monterrey in Nuevo Leon. (University of College/Shutterstock)

Around 7 a.m. Monday, Cancún authorities were alerted to a body floating in the surf in the resort city’s hotel zone. The newspaper Riviera Maya News reported that emergency services arrived shortly thereafter but were unable to immediately locate the victim. 

Police and paramedics were eventually able to pull Barup Enggard’s body ashore, where she was pronounced dead, likely by drowning. Riviera Maya News reported that winds have been strong in the area for days due to the clashing of weather systems that has also brought rain to the region.

Reports indicate the victim and at least one other companion went for a swim on the beach early Monday morning. Strong currents soon had Barup Enggard in distress, and her friend lost sight of her, according to reports.

State prosecutors are investigating the incident, and an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death. The newspaper Por Esto! reported that the authorities have not ruled out alcohol as a contributing factor. 

This latest incident has revived the complaint that local Civil Protection authorities do not assign adequate personnel to lifeguard duties. Lifeguards are on duty from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and, according to Por Esto!, people will often head to the beach after sundown following a night on the town.

Local resident Belén Salazar said the authorities should do a better job protecting beachgoers, suggesting a more flexible schedule and additional lifeguards. 

A group of six lifeguards on a beach in Mexico carrying a stretcher with an injured man in shorts and no shirt
Barup Enggard’s death has sparked new discussion of an old topic in Cancún: whether authorities provide enough lifeguard coverage. (Illustrative/Civil Protection Cancún)

“The last thing we want is for [Cancún] to be in the headlines like this and scare away the tourists,” she told Por Esto!

“Each individual is responsible for themselves while at the beach,” said Ismael González, “but it is better to have supervision that might prevent the loss of human life, which leaves [Cancún] with a black eye.”

Barup Enggard’s death is the fifth accidental death this year at the popular Cancún beach. 

On March 10, two men taking a break from working on the Maya Train drowned after entering the water at Playa Gaviotas Azul. They were reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

On March 31, a 5-year-old child was swept out to sea while playing at the edge of the surf, and on April 20 a 40-year-old tourist drowned after struggling against the strong marine currents off the coast of the iconic beach.

With reports from Quadratín Quintana Roo, Riviera Maya News and Por Esto!

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
The peso was the most depreciated currency today due to the increase in the probability of approval of the reform to the judicial power.

Peso panics ahead of Senate vote on judicial reform

MND Staff - 0
The peso pushed above 20 again on Tuesday as rumors of a "traitor" emerged, suggesting the reform will pass in the Senate.
After three consecutive years at record highs, the number of migrants applying for refugee status in Mexico has sharply declined.

Mexico sees 48% reduction in asylum applications in first 8 months of 2024

MND Staff - 0
Data released by the government reveals that irregular migrant flows are down 66% from 2023.
Black smoke pouring out of a refinery in the background, with flames at the base. In the foreground is a river with red pipes spewing what looks like water.

2 dead, 1 injured in Pemex refinery fire in Oaxaca

MND Staff - 0
An explosion and subsequent fire at the Salina Cruz oil refinery Saturday occurred after oily waste overflowed into the Pemex facility.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC