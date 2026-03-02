Monday, March 2, 2026
HomeEl Bajío
El BajíoNews

More than 600 vehicles were stolen in the aftermath of El Mencho’s takedown

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
burnt car
Many of the stolen cars were set ablaze in Jalisco, and then left on the spot for several days. (Héctor Colín/Cuartoscuro)

Following the Feb. 22 operation to take down the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), the Mexican Association of Insurance Institutions (AMIS) received reports that at least 631 insured vehicles had been stolen nationwide.

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias “El Mencho,” was killed a week ago Sunday in a military operation in the municipality of Tapalpa, 130 kilometers south of Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco, which led to retaliatory violence across the region by El Mencho’s followers.

TIJUANA, BAJA CALIFORNIA, 22 DE FEBRERO DE 2016.- Diversos hechos violentos se registraron en Tijuana, entre ellos la quema de vehículos en la avenida Internacional y en las colonias Altamira y Herrera, así como un ataque con bombas molotov contra una tienda Oxxo en la colonia Oaxaca, lo que generó una fuerte movilización policiaca. Además, un vehículo tipo pick up fue incendiado y quedó atravesado sobre la carretera a Playas de Tijuana, en las inmediaciones del muro fronterizo, bloqueando parcialmente la circulación en la zona. También se reportaron incidentes en los municipios de Tecate y San Quintín. La gobernadora de Baja California, Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda, informó que los hechos derivan de un operativo federal en el que fue abatido un presunto líder criminal, y anunció el reforzamiento de la seguridad en todo el estado. Tras los hechos, tiendas Oxxo cerraron temporalmente y el transporte público fue retirado de manera preventiva.. La imagen muestra un taxi incendiado en la avenida Internacional. FOTOS: OMAR MARTÍNEZ / CUARTOSCURO.COM
Many of the stolen cars were set ablaze as roadblocks. (Omar Martínez/Cuartoscuro)

The AMIS said that nine out of 10 vehicles reported stolen between Sunday, Feb. 22, and Tuesday, Feb. 24, were taken from the three states where most of the unrest took place — Jalisco, Michoacán to its south and Nayarit to its north.

But car thefts were up in other parts of the country as well, representing an unusual spike compared to the daily average that had been recorded during February.

AMIS director general Norma Alicia Rosas described the situation as an “atypical robbery spree,” an extraordinary phenomenon that is unlikely to alter the downward trend observed in car thefts in recent months. Rosas insisted that the spike was directly linked to the violent events that occurred on Feb. 22 in Jalisco.

“The daily average of thefts in Jalisco might be 12,” she said. “Between Sunday and Tuesday of that week, 396 vehicles were stolen in Jalisco, out of a total of more than 630 thefts nationwide.”

Many of the stolen cars were set ablaze as roadblocks. Rosas said that vehicles that were stolen with violence are likely to be covered by insurance companies. 

But anyone whose vehicle was stolen or is missing is advised to file a report with the Public Prosecutor’s Office for theft, and theft alone. If the car was stolen and set ablaze, policyholders should not classify any subsequent action as vandalism, since that is not covered under the general terms of automobile insurance. 

Second on the list of vehicle thefts was Michoacán, with 101 cases, and Nayarit followed with 80, the AMIS said. An additional 10 vehicles were reported stolen in Guanajuato, which borders Jalisco to the east.

As for damage to commercial establishments and buildings as a result of the unrest, the AMIS said each incident must be reported to the corresponding insurance company for evaluation. 

Because coverage depends on the specific terms of each policy, and adjustments must be made on a case-by-case basis to determine the compensation amounts, the AMIS declined to provide a definitive assessment of the damage caused to businesses.

With reports from La Jornada, Reporte Indigo and TV Azteca

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
El Mencho's body was expected to remain at the funeral home before interment at a cemetery in the municipality of Zapopan on Monday afternoon, according to the local newspaper El Informador.

Funeral for El Mencho draws heavy security as CJNG leader is laid to rest in Zapopan

MND Staff - 0
Floral arrangements began arriving at Funerales La Paz in the San Andrés neighborhood of Guadalajara on Sunday morning, with at least one honoring his nickname "El Señor de los Gallos" (The Lord of the Roosters).
San Miguel de Allende

MND Local: Investment and diplomacy in San Miguel de Allende

Cathy Siegner - 0
San Miguel de Allende has had a busy month, with visiting ambassadors, train announcements, electric car news, local closures and more.
newspapers with El Mencho's face on the front page

Mexico’s week in review: The fall of El Mencho

MND Staff - 9
Mexico's most wanted criminal is dead, his cartel is leaderless and the race to replace him has already begun — here's your guide to the week that changed Mexico's security landscape.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC