Los Zetas cartel operator arrested in Veracruz

He was detained after speeding 'in a suspicious manner'

Monday, May 27, 2019

A suspected member of the Zetas cartel who operated in Veracruz was arrested yesterday in the port city of Coatzacoalcos.

Navy marines were alerted when the saw the suspect driving above the speed limit “in a suspicious manner.”

When the driver became aware of the presence of security forces, he attempted to flee, leading to a chase that ended a few blocks away.

The marines found about 42 doses of a substance that looked like methamphetamine, along with a restricted weapon.

A check on the driver indicated he was probably a member of the Zetas cartel operating in the municipalities of Las Choapas and Agua Dulce. The organization has been linked to several criminal activities in the region.

Source: Milenio (sp)

