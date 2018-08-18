Cause of death of more than 100 turtles remains unknown

News

Dead turtles first appeared on a Chiapas beach nearly a month ago.

But fish hooks and bits of net were found among the remains

Environmental authorities have been unable to determine the cause of death of 122 sea turtles on a beach in Puerto Arista, Chiapas.

Neither autopsies nor tissue analysis has been possible due to the turtles’ advanced state of decomposition.

Most of the reptiles belong to the olive ridley species and measure up to a meter in length. The average age is as old as 100 years.

The Natural Protected Areas Commission (Conanp) said fish hooks and pieces of fishing net were found in some of the remains.

The dead turtles began appearing July 24, said Conanp director Adrián Méndez Barrera.

Federal and state authorities are now strengthening their efforts to monitor the area and prevent the capture of turtles and the removal of their eggs.

They will also work with local fishing cooperatives to encourage sustainable fishing practices.

Meanwhile, water samples will be tested to check for the presence of harmful substances.

Puerto Arista is a small community in the municipality of Tonalá on the north coast of Chiapas.

Source: El Universal (sp)